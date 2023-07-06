Repair of damaged road a long-drawn affair

The administration appears to be helpless in tackling the problem of damaged link road at Doblian village causing problems for the residents and commuters. The 100 meter stretch is under the management of Punjab Mandi Board. The road serves as the lifeline of more than 20 villages in the area. The stretch connects Amritsar-Khemkaran road to Tarn Taran-Dialpur road near Dalake and Gaggobua villages on both sides. It was damaged at Doblian village causing disturbance not only to the residents of the area but also to the commuters. Waste water from houses started draining out here four years back which damaged the 100 metre stretch of the road. From a small area, knee-deep potholes developed causing mishaps and was proving to be a nightmare. The matter was brought to the notice of the officials concerned but no authority was ready to listen to the genuine problems of the people. The residents most affected were that of Doblian village and also of Jeobala, Bhojian, Bhaini Mattuan, Gill Waraich, Manhochahhal Kalan etc. These villages lodged a complaint with the XEN, Punjab Mandi Board. Instead of taking action, officials of the Punjab Mandi Board alleged referred the complaint to Chabal police eight months back. During these eight months, Chabal police took no notice of the complaint, fearing political problems for the ruling party. SHO Chabal Sub-inspector Kewal Singh said that he brought the complaint to the notice of the local MLA. MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal visited the spot but no solution could be found. The issue was highlighted by the Punjabi Tribune a few days back. SDO, Punjab Mandi Board, Manjit Singh said that he requested a road contractor who was carrying out work near Gaggobua village to fill the potholes at Doblian village with a mixture of earth and crusher. The condition of the road was critical as waste water from the spot was still being drained out and the mud had made it critical to cross the stretch on a two-wheeler. Kulbir Singh of Jeobala, Sarpanch Harjinder Singh, Dilbag Singh Gill Waraich and other elders of the area said the administration was helpless in resolving the problems of the residents as it was in no mood to face the influential persons of the area with strong links in political and administrative circles.

Rainy season unsuitable for pelicans

The advent of rainy season has been welcomed by all as it has not only made the weather pleasant but is also good for the season’s main crop paddy which requires adequate water. The season however does not suit the pelican, a rare species of birds that was sighted at the Harike Wildlife Sanctuary about two weeks back. The rainy season had made the Department of Forest and Wildlife Preservation panicky. Pelican is mostly found in South-east Europe besides Russia and China. Officials of the wildlife department said they were worried as the pelican goes into hiding during the rainy season. Officials said that the pelican is a majestic bird, known for its striking white plumage and vibrant orange bill. It is a globally threatened species. (contributed by Gurbaxpuri)