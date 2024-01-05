Replace Arora for hoisting national flag: Activist to CM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

Demanding disqualification and removal of Cabinet Minister Aman Arora citing his conviction by a sub-divisional court in a 16-year-old case, local RTI activist PC Bali has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann raising questions on Arora being allowed to hoist the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations here.

Earlier, a court in Sangrur sentenced Arora and eight others to rigorous imprisonment of two years in December last year. Arora had later stated that he would challenge the verdict in a higher court. While demanding intervention of the Chief Minister, Bali wrote, “It is urged that Aman Arora be promptly replaced with a suitably eligible person for the Republic Day ceremony.”

