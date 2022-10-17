Replace faulty truck scanner at Attari ICP: Importers

Amritsar, October 16
A delegation of the Integrated Check Post Chambers of Commerce recently met Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra demanding replacing of the faulty full body truck scanner with a new one and allocating three more X-ray machines at the ICP Attari. At present, dry fruit, herbs and fresh fruit are being imported from Afghanistan.
Anil Mehra, president of the Chamber of Commerce, said the minister assured that their demand would be met soon. He elaborated that the full body truck scanner installed at the ICP some years ago never functioned smoothly since its installation. It developed snags which were not rectified.
He said there were three major godowns and there were one X-ray machine for each of these. One more X-ray machine was required for uninterrupted functioning, he added.
