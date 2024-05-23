 Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

The District Election Office has asked the officials of Airport Authority of India (AAI) to report all chartered flights and helicopters landing at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport during the election period to carry out a search of the aircraft and its passengers.

Move to stop entry of cash to lure voters

In a meeting with the AAI officials here on Wednesday, District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said the administration should be intimated about the chartered flights in advance. He said it would enable them to carry out a search of the aircraft, passengers, their bags and baggage. It will prevent the entry of large amounts of cash and other material into the district to lure the voters. He also instructed that a record of all chartered flights arriving at the airport be maintained

In a meeting with the AAI officials here on Wednesday, District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said the administration should be intimated about the chartered flights in advance. He said it would enable them to carry out a search of the aircraft, passengers, their bags and baggage. It will prevent the entry of large amounts of cash and other material into the district to lure the voters. He also instructed that a record of all chartered flights arriving at the airport be maintained.

The District Election Officer also appealed to the contesting candidates to make sure to inform the District Election Office about leaders or star campaigners coming to campaign in their favour so that the teams monitoring election expenses could know about their movement in advance.

The District Election Office has issued a list of about 12 identity proofs that could be utilised to ascertain the identity of the person if they do not possess an election card. Any one of these documents can be carried by the voters to the polling station as his identity proof. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori informed that the voter slips issued for convenience cannot be presented as an identity card for voting.

He said that according to the instructions of the Election Commission of India, those voters who are not able to present the election photo identity card during the voting can present 12 other documents as their proof of identity. He said according to the Election Commission, the voters who do not have election photo identification cards could use Aadhaar card, NREGA job card, passbook with photo issued by banks and post offices, health smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, driving licence, PAN card, NPR (National Population Register) issued under the RGI (Registrar General of India) smart card, Indian passport, pension document with photo, service identity card issued by Central, state government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or public limited companies to their employees. The voters who have been issued Unique Disability Identity (UDID) by the Social Justice and Empowerment Authority of the Central Government can also cast their votes by showing these.

Giving details, the District Election Officer said 7742 men, 5843 women are PWD (disabled voters) and 14,663 voters who are above 85 years of age in nine assembly segments forming the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

4
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

5
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

6
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

7
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

Sand, gravel prices nowhere around rate fixed by govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Campaign Trail Sanjay Tandon: 25 km of padyatra, late night core committee meeting mark his day

System aligned against lower classes: Rahul Gandhi

Vote for future of country: Nitin Gadkari

Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang woos fellow lawyers

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala