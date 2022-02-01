Reschedule second poll rehearsal in wake of birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, says teachers’ front

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

The district unit of Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, to reschedule the second election rehearsal in wake of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas (February 16).

The second election rehearsal has also been scheduled for February 16. Members have requested to reschedule the date so that all employees could perform their election duty as well as take part in religious activities.

Citing similar reasons as political parties for postponement of Assembly elections from February 14 to February 20, DTF members said since Punjab has many followers of Guru Ravidas who will travel to Varanasi to celebrate the day, several employees put on election duty will not be able to participate in the rehearsals scheduled for February 16.

“To ensure that employees on election duty, who want to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations, can do so without any deliberation, we request the date of second election rehearsal be rescheduled,” said Lakhwinder Singh Gill, general secretary, DTF, Amritsar.

The members pointed out that in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, a large number of employees, especially teachers, will be performing election duties. “We also urge the Election Commission of India and Punjab electoral office to exempt employees with disabilities, senior citizens with ailments and vulnerable employees from election duties,” he added.

