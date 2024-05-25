Resident duped of Rs 11.50 lakh by online fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

Rajiv Sachdeva, a resident of Katra Karam Singh, was duped by online fraudsters after making him believe that the National Security Act (NSA) was imposed on him as his mobile and Aadhaar card was used in a money laundering case.

He was tricked by fraudsters to transfer Rs 11.50 lakh in a bank account operated from West Bengal. After realising about fraud, he lodged a complaint against unidentified suspects with the police.

After over two months probe, a case was registered at the Division D police station here and further investigation initiated into the matter.

Sukhinder Singh, SHO, Division D police station, said Rajiv Sachdeva stated to the police that in February, he got a call from a mobile phone number wherein the caller told that the government had imposed NSA on him as his cellphone and Aadhaar card number was used for opening an account in a private bank. The caller said there were suspicious transactions worth Rs 2 crore through the account out of which he got Rs 20 lakh as commission.

The suspects asked him to transfer Rs 11.50 lakh as security otherwise arrest warrants would be issued against him and his family would also be questioned. The complainant said he got afraid and transferred the amount to suspects account.

During investigation, it was found that the amount was transferred in a bank account with the name Mrinmoy Misra in West Bengal. It was further diverted on the mobile phone numbers with names Chanderpal of Delhi and Sona Devi of Uttar Pradesh.

The SHO said a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.