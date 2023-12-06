Residents bundle up as winter arrives in holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 5

As the city recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius on Tuesday, local residents have realised that it is time to bundle up now.

City residents throng markets in the evening. During the day, people can be seen basking in the sun at public parks. “The winter is the best season here,” said Guneet, a college student. She said that she waits for the intense winter season every year as she likes to don long coats and boots.

Health experts have advised the residents to take preventive measures to stave off infections, as it is common for people to catch a cold or the flu during this time of the year. Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, assistant professor of pediatrics at Government Medical College, said, “Everyone loves to go out in the winter, but one should keep in mind that too much exposure to cold weather can give rise to health issues.”

Dr Aggarwal stressed that people should be mindful of what they choose to wear or eat during this season. He added that people must consume a nutritious diet.