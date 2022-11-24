Residents discuss issues facing Punjab

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 23

The Happy Senior Citizen Club, in a meeting organised here at the Master Colony on Wednesday, discussed the current political, religious, social, economic and other issues facing the youth.

Several residents participated in the meeting.

The speakers expressed concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state, especially here in the Tarn Taran district. The speakers noted that serious crimes have become increasingly common in the region.