Residents exhorted to plant more trees to check air pollution

Amritsar, June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Health Department organised a seminar on the theme “Our Earth, Our Health, Our Responsibility” and exhorted residents to plant more trees to check air pollution.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sumeet Singh said people are using plastic for their short-term gains, but it proves harmful for the planet in the long run. He said plastic bottles, straws, cup plates and bags do not decompose for up to 20 years and release very harmful chemicals when left to rot.

Besides, groundwater and sea water are also getting polluted due to plastic chemicals, he added. He said it is time that we take a pledge today to avoid the use of plastic to protect the environment. “Let’s make our valuable contribution by planting trees. It is the duty of every human being to make the environment pure and clean and pollution-free,” he said.

Avoid unnecessary cutting of trees, he said adding that it is the duty of every human being to contribute towards the protection of the environment by planting as many trees as possible. On the occasion, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Neelam Bhagat said if the environment is kept clean, people can save ourselves from many diseases.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Pal Kaur, District Immunization Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan, District Health Officer Dr Jaspal Singh, District Epidemiologist Dr Harjot Kaur, Dr Raghav Gupta and others were present on the occasion.

