Residents hand over 3 snatchers to police

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 18

In a rare show of courage, people caught three robbers while fleeing after committing the crime in two different incidents here on Sunday.

Two of their accomplices managed to escape from the spot. Later, the robbers were handed over to the police.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh informed newsmen here on Monday that two of the robbers were nabbed by residents in Khalra area and one from Tarn Taran town on Sunday.

The two robbers nabbed in Khalra area were identified as Prince and Mithu and one of their associates Arash managed to escape from the spot. The masked robbers made an attempt to rob Sukhbir Singh of Chheena Bidhi Chand of his motorcycle when he was on his way back home from Bhikhiwind town.

Sukhbir Singh confronted the robbers, but when they threatened to kill him he gave them the key of the motorcycle. Meanwhile, Sukhbir’s first uncle Nishan Singh appeared on the spot and managed to nab two of the three robbers.

In the second case, one robber, who was nabbed from Tarn Taran town, was identified as Rana of the Bath road area in Tarn Taran, while his second associate managed to escape from the spot who is yet to be identified. The robbers snatched earrings from Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Mallia village, who was returning from Tarn Taran town after paying obeisance at Darbar Sahib.

When she raised the alarm, some passersby chased the robbers and managed to nab one of them who was handed over to the city police, Tarn Taran.

Cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered against the robbers by respective police stations.

#Tarn Taran