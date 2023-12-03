Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

Residents and shopkeepers in Ajnala are irked over rising incidents of thefts and burglaries. They have raised their concern with the Punjab Government while urging Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal to intervene and direct the police to take appropriate measures.

Dhaliwal met shopkeepers today and assured them that night patrolling by the police would be increased in the town to nail miscreants.

Dhaliwal told shopkeepers that CCTV cameras would be installed in Ajnala to nail thieves. Around four shops were burgled by unknown miscreants recently.

The minister said the police would be instructed to lay nakas and check vehicles. He said six watchmen would be deployed by the Nagar Panchayat in the town. He urged people to cooperate with the police to nail criminal elements by sharing information.

The minister said Rs 55 crore construction work of the Fatehgarh-Ramdass road had started. He said tender for the construction of the Chogwan road had been floated and the work would likely start by March.