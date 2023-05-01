Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

After jumping several deadlines, the construction of railway overbridge (ROB) at 22 number phatak (railway crossing) completed recently. While political parties are trying to take credit by inaugurating it, residents opened it on their own. Traffic has started moving on the new ROB.

As Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other political leaders are busy in activities related to the Jalandhar bypoll, the inauguration of the ROB was getting delayed.

Member Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Congress had visited the bridge a few days ago to inaugurate it, but a small portion of the bridge was incomplete.

Social activists Mandeep Singh Manna also called officials at the CM office to inaugurate the bridge so the public could get respite from traffic jams around the bridge. Irked over inconvenience being faced over the last three years, the residents themselves opened the bridge without waiting for the formal inauguration function.