Residents raise concerns over sanitation with MLA Ajay Gupta

Amritsar, July 1
MLA Ajay Gupta (Central constituency) visited Ward No. 49 areas, including Katra Paraja, telephone exchange, Shastri Market, along with corporation officials and discussed the issues of cleanliness and sewerage system. He heard the problems faced by the people on the spot. The residents complained that the cleanliness and sewerage system of their area is in a poor condition. There were heaps of garbage at many locations due to lack of garbage lifting. In some areas, the sewerage system was choked.
Gupta instructed the municipal corporation officials to solve these problems on priority. The superintending engineer (SE), operation and maintenance wing, Surjeet Singh, executive engineer Sunil Mahajan, Municipal Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora, Chief Sanitary Inspector Sahil Kumar and other MC officials were also present on the occasion.
Gupta said the cleanliness and sewerage system was not working properly for a long time and should be fixed at any cost.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Follow parliamentary rules and conduct': PM Modi's advice to NDA MPs after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech
Modi says opposition upset as first time a non-Congress lead...
'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi after portions of his Lok Sabha speech deleted
Rahul's maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha was marked by huge...
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'
Kharge says they had broken morale of youth by bringing ‘unp...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...