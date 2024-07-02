Residents raise concerns over sanitation with MLA Ajay Gupta

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

MLA Ajay Gupta (Central constituency) visited Ward No. 49 areas, including Katra Paraja, telephone exchange, Shastri Market, along with corporation officials and discussed the issues of cleanliness and sewerage system. He heard the problems faced by the people on the spot. The residents complained that the cleanliness and sewerage system of their area is in a poor condition. There were heaps of garbage at many locations due to lack of garbage lifting. In some areas, the sewerage system was choked.

Gupta instructed the municipal corporation officials to solve these problems on priority. The superintending engineer (SE), operation and maintenance wing, Surjeet Singh, executive engineer Sunil Mahajan, Municipal Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora, Chief Sanitary Inspector Sahil Kumar and other MC officials were also present on the occasion.

Gupta said the cleanliness and sewerage system was not working properly for a long time and should be fixed at any cost.

