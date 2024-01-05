Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

The World Bank funded canal water treatment plant would be completed by July this year. After completion of the project, city residents would get treated canal water for drinking, claimed Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner Municipal Corporation Ghanshyam Thori.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) conducted an inspection of ongoing work and met officials working on project today. The work at the Vallah plant started in June 2021 and is expected to complete by July.

With the support of the World Bank, a round the clock surface-based water supply project is being implemented in the city.

A water treatment plant is being constructed with an aim of providing residents clean canal water. Thori said, “The project is progressing with assistance from L&T company. It would cost Rs 665.32 crore. The project commenced in July 2021 and is scheduled to be completed within three years. Under the canal-based water supply project, the government has been constructing 440 MLD water treatment plant and 51 new water tanks and laying 122 km pipeline.”

Thori said 58 per cent work of laying pipeline had been completed while the construction of 25 water storage tanks was in progress. He said 50 per cent of the civil work for the water treatment plant had been completed.

Thori instructed officials to address project-related challenges promptly and expedite work by coordinating with relevant departments. He emphasised on the importance of completing the project on time to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted supply of clean canal water for residents.

On the occasion, the project in-charge Lata Chauhan, Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Hardeep Singh and Superintending Engineer Sandeep Singh were also present.