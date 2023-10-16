Residents want improved sanitary conditions, road infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, October 15

MC Ward number 69 consists of Bhagtanwala, Himatpura and Bhrariwal areas. Residents of various localities in the ward have been facing several issues of development. The streets in the area are in a pathetic condition.

Residents of Himatpura Road area are a disgruntled lot as the road here is filled with big potholes. The residents are also facing the issue of poor sanitary conditions. Heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere in the ward area. Though the dumping ground at Bhagtanwala is a few metres away from the ward, but the collection of garbage is irregular. There are only a few parks that too are ill-maintained.

Baldev Singh, a resident, said, “The roads and streets in ward areas needed to be recarpeted. The government should issue funds to recarpet the roads and streets. The areas residents and commuters from nearby villages face a bumpy ride on the main Himatpura road. The streets also cry for urgent repairs. Residents also face the problems of choked sewer and water contamination in Bhagtanwala area. The desilting of main sewer lines is required.”

“Heaps of garbage and vacant land attracts a large number of stray cattle and dogs in the area. The sanitary conditions in localities need to be improved. There should be regular lifting of garbage from the areas. The workers of the solid waste management company used to visit the area regularly, but now they visit twice in a week. The accumulation of rainwater and garbage leads to breeding of mosquitoes in the area. A large number of residents are suffering from fever and other diseases,” said Bablu, a resident of Himatpura. In the upcoming MC elections, the development of ward would be a major issue for politicians contesting the elections.