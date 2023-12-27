Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

Amritsar, December 26
A delay of over nine months in releasing funds for school transport for students of 93 resource centres in district may now force several of them to miss school from January 1, 2024. The government-run resource centres at cluster level in several educational blocks covering the rural border belt, including one at Ranjit Avenue, are the epicentre of learning and provide early education and medical support to parents from the below poverty line (BPL) category or low-income groups, who have children with special needs.
Each student at the centre is entitled to Rs 600 for school conveyance, which is being provided currently by these centres as parents of these students cannot afford the school commute. Now, the delay in releasing the amount to these centres will directly impact the school commute of students, as all government schools open post-winter holidays on January 1, 2024.
At least 93 resource centres in the district, catering to education and sports of children with special needs, have not received funds for the transport of students under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan from the Central Government since April this year. The authorities in charge had informed the centre heads that the funds will be released by November, but till date, the centres have not received the money.
“The auto drivers we were paying from our pockets to bring students to school, have now refused to operate from January if the dues are not paid,” said a teacher from Pehal Resource Centre, Karampura.
Under the SSA, these centres received direct funds from the Centre to run schemes, including mid-day meal and providing school transport.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...