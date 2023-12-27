Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 26

A delay of over nine months in releasing funds for school transport for students of 93 resource centres in district may now force several of them to miss school from January 1, 2024. The government-run resource centres at cluster level in several educational blocks covering the rural border belt, including one at Ranjit Avenue, are the epicentre of learning and provide early education and medical support to parents from the below poverty line (BPL) category or low-income groups, who have children with special needs.

Each student at the centre is entitled to Rs 600 for school conveyance, which is being provided currently by these centres as parents of these students cannot afford the school commute. Now, the delay in releasing the amount to these centres will directly impact the school commute of students, as all government schools open post-winter holidays on January 1, 2024.

At least 93 resource centres in the district, catering to education and sports of children with special needs, have not received funds for the transport of students under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan from the Central Government since April this year. The authorities in charge had informed the centre heads that the funds will be released by November, but till date, the centres have not received the money.

“The auto drivers we were paying from our pockets to bring students to school, have now refused to operate from January if the dues are not paid,” said a teacher from Pehal Resource Centre, Karampura.

Under the SSA, these centres received direct funds from the Centre to run schemes, including mid-day meal and providing school transport.