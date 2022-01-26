‘Respect right to vote, exercise it with responsibility’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

A webinar was organised by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on National Voters’ Day.

Ministry’s Field Publicity Officer Gurmeet Singh (IIS) said everyone should respect their right to vote and must exercise it with responsibility.

“People around the world have struggled to achieve this. Our Constitution gives every citizen an equal right to vote. That is why we are indebted to framers of our Constitution and must participate in the most important aspect of democracy,” he said.

SVEEP coordinator Siddharth Chandra said Baba Sahib Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, chief architect of the Indian Constitution, has considered the right to vote as the most important thing. He especially appealed to women voters, the disabled and senior citizens to take the lead in voting. As January 25 is also marked as the National Tourism Day, people were also encouraged to encourage domestic tourism. District Tourism Officer Gursharan Singh said there were many places and tourism sites in the country, which have been included in the list of World Heritage Sites. At the same time there are many places in Punjab in terms of religious and tourism that the countrymen must come.

“Punjab offers a wide spectrum of tourism attractions, with spiritually important sites and historically significant sites as well,” he said.