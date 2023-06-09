Restaurant owner accuses cops of causing harassment

Amritsar, June 8

Rajan Bir Singh Waraich, owner of Hoppers, Bar and Restaurant at posh Ranjit Avenue, on Thursday accused to Punjab Police officials of causing undue harassment, besides being a threat to his and his family members.

Two back-to-back FIRs were registered against Rajanbir and his manager for various ‘violations’, including serving liquor without the valid licence and employing youth of less than 25 age for serving liquor to the customers on May 30 and June 3.

When the family went underground, last intervening night unknown miscreants decamped with valuables from the house.

“Today I came to know that my house was also invaded by some unknown persons and all almirahs, locker and doors broken, DVR of home cameras missing, many things, including cash and jewellery and document missing,” he said. He alleged the act was the ‘handiwork’ of the police.

He shot a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the DGP (Punjab) and the Punjab and Haryana High Court for justice, safety and security. He named ACP Varinder Singh Khosa and SHO, Ranjit Avenue police station, Amanjot Kaur for harassing them. He said despite having a valid licence, his restaurant was raided twice and cases were registered against them.

“The only fault we have done is to work business in Punjab and not coming to the terms with Punjab Police,” he said.

Amritsar North MLA and former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh has also accused the police of harassing them.

While Khosa has refused to comment on this, it has been learnt that Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh has marked a probe to the ACP West. — TNS

