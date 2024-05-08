Restaurant owner held for serving hookah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed the owner of a local restaurant here today. The arrested accused has been identified as Aman Chorasia, a resident of Bohar Wala Siwala, Gokal Vihar, Batala. The police recovered a hookah, hookah flavours and tobacco. Inspector Rajesh Sharma of the CIA staff stated that a team led by Sub-inspector Rajmahinder Singh was present during patrolling duty at Novelty Chowk, Lawrence Road, Amritsar. They received information that a local restaurant, Love-and-Bite 2.0 was serving hookah to its customers.

On the basis of a tip-off, the police team raided the restaurant, nabbed the owner and seized hookah, hookah flavours and tobacco. A case under the COTPA Act has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.