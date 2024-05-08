Restaurant owner held for serving hookah

Amritsar, May 7
The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed the owner of a local restaurant here today. The arrested accused has been identified as Aman Chorasia, a resident of Bohar Wala Siwala, Gokal Vihar, Batala. The police recovered a hookah, hookah flavours and tobacco. Inspector Rajesh Sharma of the CIA staff stated that a team led by Sub-inspector Rajmahinder Singh was present during patrolling duty at Novelty Chowk, Lawrence Road, Amritsar. They received information that a local restaurant, Love-and-Bite 2.0 was serving hookah to its customers.
On the basis of a tip-off, the police team raided the restaurant, nabbed the owner and seized hookah, hookah flavours and tobacco. A case under the COTPA Act has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in this regard.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...