Restoration of berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

A team of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) started with the restoration of centuries-old berry trees situated inside the Golden Temple on Monday.

Every year in April and May, the team comes to carry out the sewa of berry trees. These three ‘ber’ trees are known as Dukhbhanjani Beri, Ber Baba Budha Sahib and Lachi Ber. The first two of these are about 400-years-old. At this time, Ber Baba Budha Sahib is in full bloom and covered with fruit.

Dr Sandeep Singh, senior feed scientist, and Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, principal fruit scientist, said it was the result of decades of hard work that these trees were bearing fruit. Every year, the PAU team comes and takes care of them. The months of April and May are special because old leaves fall and new ones develop at this time. Many wild plants also grow on their own and need to be removed. The team is serving these three trees so that it keeps bearing fruits.

The fruits are not plucked, but that have fallen are taken away by people considering them as blessings.

