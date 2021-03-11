Restore Covid allowance, demand ASHA workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

On a call of ASHA Workers and Facilitators’ Union, Punjab, hundreds of workers and facilitators from the district staged a protest in front of Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh’s office here on Friday.

They were protesting against assigning of duty for compiling data on drug addicts in their areas and ceasing of Covid fund from March 31, while they were still continuing the work.

Addressing a massive protest, Paramjit Kaur Mann, general secretary of the union, said the Bhagwant Mann-led government endangered their lives as they had been asked to collect the names of addicts in their areas. She added that it was the duty of police and intelligence officials.

On the other hand, Covid vaccination campaign was still in full swing here but they have been handed over a letter that the Covid allowance was stopped from March 31.

Sarabjit Kaur Chhajalwadi said each worker was paid Rs 2,500 and a facilitator Rs 2,000 per month as Covid allowance. The leaders warned that if their demands were not met, the organisation would stage a massive protest in Chandigarh on June 24.