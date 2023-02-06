Restore fellowship for minority students, demands SGPC

Amritsar, February 5
The SGPC has sought the restoration of fellowship to students belonging to minorities to regain the trust of youngsters of these communities in the Union Government.
In a communique to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the scholarships under the Maulana Azad National Fellowship and Pre-Matric Scholarship, discontinued last year, should be resumed at the earliest to restore students’ faith in the Central Government.
He said if the government’s working style towards the minorities remained indifferent, it would create a distrust.
