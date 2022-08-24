Restore Jallianwala Bagh's original form, says AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Amritsar, August 23
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney paid homage at Jallianwala Bagh here on Tuesday. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chairperson of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, to appoint a panel of experts to restore the heritage to its original form.
Expresses disappointment over new facade
We must conserve our heritage in its original form. The entrance should not have been altered like the way it has been done. It is ironical to see that all quotations of freedom fighters in the Bagh are written in English and Hindi, but not in Punjabi. Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Rajya Sabha MP
“We must conserve our heritage in its original form. The entrance should not have been altered like the way it has been done. It is ironical to see that all the quotations of the freedom fighters in the Bagh are written in English and Hindi, but not in Punjabi,” he said.
He expressed disappointment over the new facade of Jallianwala Bagh, which is covered by the iron sheets hiding the entrance and original narrow passage leading to the Bagh, which have now been plastered and fixed with murals.
He pointed towards the marble plaque that was fixed while dismantling the earlier pedestal which described the point from where General Dyer had ordered to shoot innocent people.
He also observed that the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was originally in the centre of the Bagh, had been shifted to one corner.
“I also noticed that the money in the form of currency notes and coins thrown in the martyrs’ well should be collected in a donation box and the money spent on the education of poor girls,” he said.
#Jallianwala Bagh Amritsar #narendra modi #vikramjit singh sahney
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...