Restore Jallianwala Bagh's original form, says AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Amritsar, August 23

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney paid homage at Jallianwala Bagh here on Tuesday. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chairperson of the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, to appoint a panel of experts to restore the heritage to its original form.

“We must conserve our heritage in its original form. The entrance should not have been altered like the way it has been done. It is ironical to see that all the quotations of the freedom fighters in the Bagh are written in English and Hindi, but not in Punjabi,” he said.

He expressed disappointment over the new facade of Jallianwala Bagh, which is covered by the iron sheets hiding the entrance and original narrow passage leading to the Bagh, which have now been plastered and fixed with murals.

He pointed towards the marble plaque that was fixed while dismantling the earlier pedestal which described the point from where General Dyer had ordered to shoot innocent people.

He also observed that the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was originally in the centre of the Bagh, had been shifted to one corner.

“I also noticed that the money in the form of currency notes and coins thrown in the martyrs’ well should be collected in a donation box and the money spent on the education of poor girls,” he said.

