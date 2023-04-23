'Restore trains recalled during Covid pandemic'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

A delegation of members (migrants) of the Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Parishad, Punjab, has demanded the restoration of trains that were withdrawn during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delegation included parishad head Sugriva Singh, spokesperson Ram Bhawan Goswami, secretary Umesh Yadav and others. They met officials at the Amritsar railway station and handed over a charter of demands addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the restoration of all those trains which were withdrawn due to the pandemic.

Passengers, especially migrants, who now have to pay hefty travel tariff, are very upset these days due to lack of passenger trains. For instance, a duplicate Howrah Express and several passenger trains were suspended a few years ago.

Due to temporary closure of trains, a large number of passengers have to travel in private buses, paying two to threefold extra fare for travelling to their destinations. Owing to the summer vacation, all trains are running full, due to which general public is suffering as they are not finding any reservation.