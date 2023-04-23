 'Restore trains recalled during Covid pandemic' : The Tribune India

'Restore trains recalled during Covid pandemic'

Migrants upset about the lack of passenger trains

'Restore trains recalled during Covid pandemic'

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

A delegation of members (migrants) of the Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Parishad, Punjab, has demanded the restoration of trains that were withdrawn during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delegation included parishad head Sugriva Singh, spokesperson Ram Bhawan Goswami, secretary Umesh Yadav and others. They met officials at the Amritsar railway station and handed over a charter of demands addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the restoration of all those trains which were withdrawn due to the pandemic.

Passengers, especially migrants, who now have to pay hefty travel tariff, are very upset these days due to lack of passenger trains. For instance, a duplicate Howrah Express and several passenger trains were suspended a few years ago.

Due to temporary closure of trains, a large number of passengers have to travel in private buses, paying two to threefold extra fare for travelling to their destinations. Owing to the summer vacation, all trains are running full, due to which general public is suffering as they are not finding any reservation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Nation

Stopped from holding meeting, former Governor Satya Pal Malik, Khap leaders protest at Delhi police station

3
Punjab

Moga soldier who died in Poonch attack consigned to flames with state honours

4
Nation

Rahul Gandhi vacates his official bungalow, says 'ready to pay any price for speaking the truth'

5
Punjab

Gurdwara in memory of Guru Nanak Dev in Arunachal converted into Buddhist shrine, alleges SGPC

6
Chandigarh

Bust of Kalinath Ray, The Tribune's legendary Editor-in-Chief, unveiled

7
Punjab

U-turn: Doctors from rural dispensaries in Punjab to be sent back

8
Nation

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

9
Nation

PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit

10
Nation

Poonch terror attack: Top security officials visit site as search operation intensified, soldiers cremated with full military honours

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Top News

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, policed claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested? Video suggests he surrendered, police claim arrested after gurdwara gheraoed

In the video, the Khalistan sympathiser said he will face ‘f...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

Internal investigation by Customs Department found that offi...

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war

Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

~100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Rs 100-cr firm, staff sans safety gear

Lone breadwinner gone, family gets Rs 40K in relief

Compromise between complainant, accused void if victim excluded: HC

CHB mulls study for getting wildlife nod

Mohali park dedicated to Punjabi writer Santokh Singh Dhir

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Sterilised 6,904 dogs in 2 months in New Delhi: MCD officials

Man held for posting woman’s morphed pictures online

Vagabond held for killing, robbing man

Fire at Vikas Bhawan, no casualties

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

Stone laid last month, 200 Feet Road recarpeting work yet to be started in Ludhiana

6 pm to 9 pm most fatal timing, reported max mishaps: Study

57 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Court upholds conviction in 2014 cheque bounce case

Mystery shrouds 24-year-old youth’s death

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity