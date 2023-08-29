Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

City-based retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh from SB Dr Sohan Singh Eye Hospital has been conferred the prestigious Rhett-Buckler award for the best retina surgery video at the recently concluded 41st annual meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), Seattle, USA.

The ASRS celebrates talent, observational skills, innovation and creativity of retina specialists from across the world by analysing videos of retina surgeries and presents the coveted award that comprises an impressive eight pound, 24 carat gold plated statuette custom-sculpted by RS Owens and Company, manufacturer of the famous Oscar Award statuettes. Dr Veer Singh won the award for his unique retina surgery video on managing a rare case of cysticercosis tapeworm parasitic infection of the retina.