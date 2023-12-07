Retired Amritsar cop 'poisoned to death', wife arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

A man identified as, Bhag Singh (70) of Naushehra Khurd, was allegedly poisoned to death by his second wife and her paramour here.

The police have booked Paramjit Kaur (48), the second wife of the victim, her alleged paramour Manjit Singh Saini and his daughter Mahi under Sections 302 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code yesterday. The incident occurred four days ago.

Narinder Singh, son of the victim, alleged that his father Bhag Singh had retired from Punjab Police as an inspector. He said his mother Balwinder Kaur died in December 2002. He said his father married Paramjit Kaur in 2007 and they started living in the upper portion of the house. He said his father at the instigation of Paramjit Kaur, used to quarrel with them and therefore they were not on talking terms with his father and his family.

He said his father, who grew old, alleged that Paramjit Kaur was harassing him. He said four days ago he told him that Paramjit Kaur had relations with Manjit Singh Saini and she had kept her daughter with her. She said they would kill him. He said he did not take this seriously and later in the day his neighbourer told them that Bhag Singh had died. He said he reached the house and found his father dead. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigations.

Shamsher Singh, SHO, and investigating officer in the case, said Bhaag Singh was poisoned to death. He said following a preliminary probe, the police had arrested Paramjit Kaur while further probe was on.