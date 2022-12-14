Revenue officials abstain from work in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

On the call of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association (PROA), the district revenue officer (DRO), six tehsildars and six naib tehsildars abstained from work here to protest the mistreatment meted out to an woman official of the Revenue Department on Tuesday.

PROA president Gurdev Singh said we condemn the incident where naib tehsildar Charanjit Kaur was locked in her office by a group of 40-50 persons to pressurise her to cancel an old FIR yesterday.

She had got the complaint registered against some miscreants as she had refused to carry out an unlawful work. He added that misbehaviour was meted out to her despite the fact that she is suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy yet unruly crowd did not allow her medicine into the office room.

Working at all six tehsils in the district, including, Amritsar-I, Amritsar-II, Ramdas, Tarsikka, Beas and Attari remained affected. Crucial works like intqal (mutation), fard, taking loan limits on properties, zamanat, girdawri, registries, marriage, rural residence, SC and BC certificates and other documents were not issued to the applicants. Harpal Sharma, president, Revenue Patwar Union, said the union slams the mistreatment meted out to the official.