Revenue staff told to resolve old mutations within stipulated time

Amritsar, April 26

During a review meeting with the officials of the Revenue Department here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan directed them to expedite recovery and resolve the old mutations within the stipulated time.

He asked the Tehsildars to pay special attention to the areas where mutations were pending so as to avoid hassles to people. He said it was common to see that at the time of registration people were not getting mutation of their registries. As a result, the department was facing difficulties.

He said visitors to the office should be treated politely and their work should be done in accordance with the rules. Priority should be to curtail the number of visits of people to the office. He said besides the disposal of government files, the work of common people should be given top priority.

He asked officials to put it on the notice board for public information in case the Sub-Registrar was not attending the office. He said people coming to the office of Sub-Registrar to get their registries done should not be harassed in any way.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar, SDMs Rajesh Sharma and Amandeep Kaur, and District Revenue Officer Arvinder Pal Singh among others were present.