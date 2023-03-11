Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

In Budget session, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA North, today urged the government to review the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) project in the city. He asked to constitute a committee to review the project and listen to residents views regarding the BRTS service.

Vijay Pratap Singh said, “The BRTS project is a flop show and the SAD-BJP government had ruined Rs 550 crore on this project. The BRTS lane in the mid of road creates a routine traffic congestion on city roads. As a result, commuters face long traffic jams on a daily basis in the city. The Local Government Minister should tell whether the project is generating any profit.”

In reply, Minister for Local Government Inderbeer Singh Nijjar said, “The public transport projects are not meant for the profit.”

The project was initiated under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in 2014. “As compare to BRTS Jaipur and Lucknow, we are doing well. From 37,000 to 42,000 passengers use the metro bus service daily in Amritsar. If we stop the project, 10,000 more vehicles would added to the traffic. The time to reach destination will increase. It is a good project. Instead of earning profit, we have to focus on the service. We have to appreciate the work even if it was constructed during the tenure of previous governments. We are planning to implement the BRTS system in other cities too,” Nijjar replied.