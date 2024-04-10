In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

In an attempt to connect the youth to rich festive traditions of Punjab through exhibits, Khalsa College today hosted a daylong Baisakhi festival with multiple stalls depicting Punjabi virsa. The students, faculty members and staff wore traditional dresses and danced to the tunes of bhangra with the occasion showcasing the heritage and culture of the state, especially in a rapidly globalising world.

Music and dance were the highlights of the function with folk traditions like sami, bhangra and gidda being celebrated. Stalls depicted the onset of harvesting season. Punjabi delicacies including jalebis and pakodas represented the state’s culinary tradition. Presentation of Sikh martial art Gatka in a highly choreographed style was also a highlight of the occasion.



The mega Mela had the students enjoying Punjabi delicacies, merry-go-rounds and buying traditional items like parandis (colourful traditional threads and hair accessories), bangles, phulkari duppatas at the special stalls. The participants said the Punjabi composite culture was on display. There was a horse and camel show, just like in Punjab villages during festivals, where colourfully attired horses and camels were made to dance to the tunes of dhol.

Khalsa College Governing Council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the aim behind organising such festivals was to connect the younger generation to the traditions of Punjab. “The Mela provides a glimpse of the entire composite cultural heritage. There are many cultural practices that are going extinct now. It is good that we are making the youth aware of our rich heritage and they become aware of their past,” said Chhina.

Khalsa College principal Dr Mehal Singh said they wanted to provide the students an opportunity to witness the rich Punjabi tradition. He said this also provides opportunities to the students to compete in cultural shows and connect with the rich cultural heritage. The dignitaries rode a ‘tonga’ to enter the Mela, adding to the celebrations of Baisakhi.

Top Punjab theatre personality Jatinder Singh Brar and Punjabi film industry director-producer Karaj Gill were honoured with Khalsa College Folk Award. “It is a festival of good times as it relates to the coming of the harvesting season. More such attempts to reconnect the youth with Punjabi traditions are imperative if we want to continue with our rich cultural legacy,” said Jatinder Brar.

