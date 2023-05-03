Rich tapestry of life at GNDU theatre fest in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

The theatre festival of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) concluded at the Dasmesh Auditorium of the university. The plays Khadd, Samma Wali Dang, Love Junction, Afsana, and Kahani Wali Amrita were performed during the fest.

This second festival in the series was organised by the Drama Club of the university in collaboration with Awaaz Rangmanch Toli, Amritsar. During these five days, eminent theatre personalities like Kewal Dhaliwal, Shiromani Natak-kar and NSD graduate Dr Jatinder Brar, founder, Punjab Naatshala, NSD graduate Rajinder Singh and Amita Sharma, Arvinder Chamak, secretary, Indian Academy of Fine Arts and Jahanzeb Akhtar, IRS, participated a)s special guests.

On the first day, the psychologically thrilling Khadd, a play by Drama Club of the university under the direction of Kanwal Randhey, was held. Bachanpal Singh played the lead male role and Ravinder Kaur played the female lead role. The play was a comical dramatisation of the problems existing with the human mind and habitual lust. The play displays societal interference and the rigid belief system of society towards certain pseudo philanthropists. It also discusses the need for a subtle shift in our belief systems.

Adakaari Manch, Mohali, performed the play Samma Wali Daang on the second day, based on the challenges faced by a farmer in his daily life and what society perceives about their life. Dr. Sahib Singh (Director, Samma Wali Daang), with his emotional message, came out with a heart touching moment during the play.

The Drama Club of the university successfully presented ‘Kahani Wali Amrita’. The play was based on Amrita Pritam’s four stories, Chhamak challo, Karma vali, Jangli booti and Ek hauka. The play presented women’s pain, feelings, self-respect and emotions very well. The stories written by Amrita Pritam were dramatised by Kanwal Randhey.

The Hindi play ‘Afsana’ was performed on the fourth day of the theatre fest. It was based on Sadat Hasan Manto’s stories depicting the pain and miseries of the people during Partition and was dramatised and directed by Shardha.. The play was performed by Khalsa College Rangmanch, Amritsar.

‘Love Junction’ was performed on the concluding day, also by Drama Club of the university. The play was based on school life, and intersected the path of two lovers.