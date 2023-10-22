Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 21

The Punjab Police paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the police and paramilitary forces during the functions observed on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day held at a venue on the Lawrence Road and the Rural Police lines at Daburji here on Saturday.

DIG, Border Range, Narinder Bhargav and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal presided over the function held at the Amritsar rural police lines and city police lines, respectively.

Besides the family members of martyrs of Punjab Police, veteran BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla also participated in the event held in city police lines. DCP Bhandal and senior police officials, besides Chawla, laid wreaths at the memorial in the police lines.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Khushbir Kaur led the police guard and presented a guard of honour. Assistant Commissioner of Police Gurinderbir Singh read out the names of martyrs during the occasion. He said this year 189 jawans of the Army, paramilitary and Punjab Police laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Bhandal said the day was celebrated all over the country to pay rich tributes to martyrs of the state police and paramilitary forces. The day is celebrated after 10 jawans of the CRPF laid down their lives on October 21, 1959, in Ladakh while patrolling at the Indo-China border, he said. He said 119 officials and jawans of the Amritsar Police Commissionerate were martyred during the black days of terrorism.

The police officials also heard grievances of martyrs’ family members.

Meanwhile, DIG (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav, Amritsar Rural Police SSP Satinder Singh along with other officials paid tribute to the martyrs at the Daburji Police Lines memorial. The cops and family members of the martyrs observed a two-minute silence.

