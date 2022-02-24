Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya talks about her father Bimal Roy’s legacy, film-making & domestic violence during a special session by Majha House

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Throwing more light on her father’s brand of cinema and her own progression from being a legend’s daughter to finding her ground as an author and filmmaker, Rinki Roy Bhattacharya was in conversation with Prof Gurpratap Khairah at a special session on ‘Cinema: Feminism and Freedom’.

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, February 23

Bimal Roy, the doyen of Indian cinema, in the 50s not just touched upon, but laid bare social issues such as exploitation of the poor, farmer suicides, untouchability, women oppression and more, with his masterpieces.

Be it Do Beegha Zameen or Sujata, the theme that Roy’s trademark cinema introduced in Indian cinema remain relevant despite changed millennium and generation.

Throwing more light on her father’s brand of cinema and her own progression from being a legend’s daughter to finding her ground as an author and filmmaker, Rinki Roy Bhattacharya was in conversation with Prof Gurpratap Khairah at a special session on ‘Cinema: Feminism and Freedom’.

The event was held at GNDU in collaboration with Majha House. Calling her father’s works as classics, Rinki said though now the audience was shrinking for that kind of cinema, nevertheless, his body of work remains known for their socialist themes and visual aesthetics.

“A lot of early works of my father reflected upon personal experiences, his own observations. His films were realistic yet progressive. He was a perfectionist and a lavish filmmaker. He used to shoot only four of five scenes a day. But later, when his production company had to be salvaged, he chose to make a super formula film like Madhumati with 11 songs and it was a goldmine for his company,” she shared. Madhumati remains one of the most commercially-successful films by Bimal Roy, starring Dilip Kumar and Roy’s favourite actor of the time — Vijayanti Mala. She said it remains popular even today as many contemporary films have derived inspiration from Madhumati including Om Shanti Om that marked Deepika Padukone’s debut in Bollywood.

Considered a master of cinema, Bimal Roy’s acclaimed works like Bandhini, Devdas, Sujata, Parineeta remain some of the finest examples of brilliant filmmaking. Rinki also discussed works of her husband and another noted filmmaker of Indian cinema — Basu Bhattacharya.

“His work was quite different from my father’s as Basu’s films were very much his own. He did not belong to the new wave of cinema and the only jhalak that we see in one his films that reminds of Bimal Roy is probably the subtle romance shown in Raj Kapoor-Waheeda Rehman classic ‘Teesri Kasam’,” she said.

She also shared anecdotes from Basu Bhattacharya’s films. “In Avishkar, Sharmila Tagore wore my sarees and the film was shot in our home. In ‘Teesri Kasam’, Basu did not want Raj Kapoor as he did not want any other star for his film than his cameraman.”

As for her own body of work, Rinki is an acclaimed filmmaker herself, having made documentary ‘Chaar Divari’ that deals with issue of domestic violence. She has written several books in the subject, including ‘Behind Closed Doors- Domestic Violence in India’ and also runs an NGO for victims of domestic violence abuse. A cathartic experience for herself, as she was herself a victim of domestic abuse, Rinki has been deeply involved in women’s movement and feels that women empowerment and domestic violence cannot run parallel in our society.

“The very reason for violence against women is that when they are empowered, they become a threat to patriarchy that has been ruling our society since ages. It’s a game of control and power. The only way to deal with domestic violence is to acknowledge it and walk out. Although once you take the step, the actual battle begins for most women as they have to fight social stereotypes,” she said. She also called recent attempts in Hindi films to highlight the issue of domestic violence ‘courageous’.

“I think more films need to be made on resolving the issue,” she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Won’t allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Parking at Bhandari Bridge opens for public

First-timers vote for change, growth

Punjab poll: First-timers vote for change, growth

Four poll-related FIRs in Bathinda

Malwa: Brisk polling in crucial belt

Borders with Haryana, Rajasthan sealed

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated