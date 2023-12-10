Rise in Beas water level damages wheat crop

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 9

Sudden increase of water level in the Beas river today inundated wheat crop in thousand acres of land in the Mand area of the Tarn Taran district. The area had also suffered huge losses of paddy crop just four months back.

The worst affected villages are Mundapind, Gujjarpura, Gharka, Dhail Dhai Wala and Johal Dhai Wala. More than 1,000 acres of wheat crop has been damaged in Mundapind village alone. Surjit Singh, Chainchal Singh of Mundapind, Sukhdev Singh, Balbir Singh of Bhail Dhai Wala and other farmers said they noticed the increase in water level on Friday. This morning their wheat crop in the Mand area (interior portion alongside the Beas river) was inundated with water. The farmers said that the total area of 5,000 acres have been affected with the river water.

Some of the farmers whose crops were hit by water in Tarn Taran on Saturday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.

A farmer and Mundapind AAP leader Surjit Singh said that he had brought the matter to the notice of area MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Friday. Surjit Singh said the MLA had not even visited the affected areas till now.

Farmers said kanungo Heera Singh visited the area and collected information regarding the wheat crop loss the river water.

The DC, Sandeep Kumar, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Crop on 5K acres hit

The worst affected villages are Mundapind, Gujjarpura, Gharka, Dhail Dhai Wala and Johal Dhai Wala. Chainchal Singh of Mundapind, Sukhdev Singh, Balbir Singh of Bhail Dhai Wala and other farmers said they noticed the increase in water level on Friday. This morning their wheat crop in the Mand area was inundated with water. The farmers said crops on around 5,000 acres of land have been affected by the river water.

#Tarn Taran