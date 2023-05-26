Rishi takes charge as Tarn Taran DC

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 25

Sandeep Rishi, Municipal Commissioner, Amritsar, assumed the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran, today. The incumbent DC Rishipal Singh was transferred to Mansa on Monday. Sandeep Rishi joined office and met senior officials of different departments. Rishi stated that he would make efforts to provide the benefits of government welfare schemes to the common man and eradicate corrupt practices from government offices.

Meanwhile, Amninder Kaur has also resumed charge of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) with additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) on Thursday.