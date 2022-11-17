 Rising no. of auto-rickshaws add to traffic woes in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Rising no. of auto-rickshaws add to traffic woes in Amritsar

Rising no. of auto-rickshaws add to traffic woes in Amritsar

Only 15,654 auto rickshaws and 692 e-rickshaws are registered in the past 22 years in Amritsar. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, November 16

Going by the records of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), only 15,654 auto-rickshaws and 692 e-rickshaws were registered during the past nearly 22 years, but the exact number of autos running on roads must be much higher. These two types of autos were registered from Amritsar and Tarn Taran with the RTA during the period from January 1, 2000, to November 15 this year.

Commuters say the exact number of autos is much higher. They feel autos are a major cause of traffic mess witnessed on prominent roads daily. Their high number and non-compliance of traffic norms are major reasons for the worsening traffic scenario.

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, who daily commutes to the holy city to join office, said as per the norms, autos are not allowed to ply on the highways, but these could be spotted on the road linking Amritsar and Tarn Taran, besides taking tourists to the Attari border for the retreat ceremony.

He said autos were often seen emitting toxic fumes on busy roads indicating that obsolete autos were being driven on roads causing air pollution.

Anil Vinayak, a resident of the Race Course road, said long traffic snarls and recurring traffic jams had made the roads a hell for commuters. Traffic Police in association with commuters should take steps to ease traffic woes faced by commuters, particularly residents.

The city needs to curb the entry of three-wheelers and auto-rickshaws on certain roads witnessing a thick volume of traffic. Besides, more paid parking lots are needed to remove congestion on roads. The Hall Gate and the Bhandari railway overbridge should be declared as a no-protest zone.

Arashdeep Singh Lobana, Secretary, RTA, did not disagree with the claim that the exact number of autos might be higher than the registered ones. He said the department would check the plying of autos on the highways.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

2
Trending

'Welcoming back Ligma and Johnson,' says Elon Musk as he rehires Twitter employees who never worked there

3
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Nachhatar Gill's wife passes away amid wedding festivities in family

4
Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

5
Diaspora

UK clears 3,000 visas for Indians hours after Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi; 18- to 30-year-olds to benefit

6
Punjab

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

7
Nation

India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

8
Trending

WATCH: Two US men dress up in beautiful saris for best friend's wedding, video goes viral

9
J & K

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

10
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Top News

No fuel source should be singled out, rich nations must act: India at COP27

No fuel source should be singled out, rich nations must act: India at COP27

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

Amazon begins mass layoffs in US; plans to lay off 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles

India’s G20 presidency to be action-oriented: Modi

India's G20 presidency to be action-oriented: PM Modi

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

Haryana tightens norms for new crushers in 3 dists

Haryana tightens norms for new crushers in 3 districts

Can’t be set up outside fixed zones in Palwal, F’bad, G’gram


Cities

View All

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Digging case: Strength test may be conducted on hotel building

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Hospital stock meant for poor patients: PGI

Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana designed to benefit corporates: P Sainath

Court allows Sisodia’s ‘aide’ to turn approver

Court allows Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's 'aide' to turn approver

'Bribe for ticket': MLA's relative held

AAP appoints observers

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere!

Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Ludhiana: Defunct traffic lights annoy motorists

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted, four land in police net

Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors