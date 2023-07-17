Rly Hospital improving OPD services

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

The sub-divisional hospital of railways situated in B-block of the Railway Colony here is rendering yeoman service for employees and retirees. The OPD service has been improving. Health officials under Additional Chief Medical Superintendent (ACMS) Dr Suresh Chand have been striving to deliver better healthcare services.

It was observed that the overall upkeep and maintenance of the facility was praiseworthy. The hospital premises were found to be clean, well-maintained and conducive to patient recovery. Furthermore, the indoor wards of the hospital were consistently maintained at an optimum level. The presence of 25 patients in these wards is a testimony to the trust and confidence the community has placed in the hospital in times of medical distress, said PC Sharma, a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC).

The Railway Hospital, which falls under the Northern Railways, also deserves recognition for its untiring efforts in providing superior care to its beneficiaries by organising medical camps for the employees. “The dedication and commitment exhibited by the staff in the Railway Hospital is of high standard and the centre is providing best possible healthcare,” he said.

Dr Chand said the staff here was committed to providing best of the services and his team of medical professionals strives to ensure that the OPD service further improves and the beneficiaries are given medicines and care to their expectations.