Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Ticket checking staff based at the Amritsar railway station found a lost child in Sachkhand Express last night. Later, he was reunited with his parents.

During ticket checking in train No. 12716 (Amritsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express) yesterday, ticket checker Narinder Kumar noticed that a child of around 12 years was present in the B-1 coach. He visibly looking scared and was travelling alone. Seeing the child alone, Narinder became suspicious and questioned him. Upon inquiry, he found that the child had run away from home.

Narinder noted down the entire information of the child about his parents’ name, home address and mobile number and immediately informed about the entire incident to the Commercial Controller, Ferozepur.

The Commercial Controller informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Child Helpline. When the train reached Jalandhar city railway station, Narinder handed over the child to the RPF to reunite him with his parents.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Shubham Kumar said Narinder did a wonderful job by saving the child and reuniting him with his family. He announced that Narinder would be honoured for this work.

