RMPI convention marks October Revolution

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

Leaders of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India organised a political convention to mark Soviet Revolution Day here on Monday and passed a resolution to intensify the struggle for the liberation of people from ‘pro-corporate communal fascist powers’ in the country and to create a world free from imperialism.

A large number of women also participated in the event. The meeting was presided over by prominent leaders of the party such as Gurnam Singh Umarpura, Satnam Singh Chakaoul, Virsa Singh Tapiala, Tehil Singh Chetanpura and others.

The leaders termed the historical event of October Revolution as a reminder of the peoples’ power to overthrow the tyrannical regimes.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala of the party said if people of the country want to live with dignity and lead their country towards progress, then every citizen, especially minorities, will have to stand up against the oppression of fascist forces.