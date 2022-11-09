RMPI convention marks October Revolution

Amritsar, November 8
Leaders of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India organised a political convention to mark Soviet Revolution Day here on Monday and passed a resolution to intensify the struggle for the liberation of people from ‘pro-corporate communal fascist powers’ in the country and to create a world free from imperialism.
A large number of women also participated in the event. The meeting was presided over by prominent leaders of the party such as Gurnam Singh Umarpura, Satnam Singh Chakaoul, Virsa Singh Tapiala, Tehil Singh Chetanpura and others.
The leaders termed the historical event of October Revolution as a reminder of the peoples’ power to overthrow the tyrannical regimes.
Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala of the party said if people of the country want to live with dignity and lead their country towards progress, then every citizen, especially minorities, will have to stand up against the oppression of fascist forces.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...
Mumbai court grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in money-laundering case
Special Judge MG Deshpande had reserved the order last week ...