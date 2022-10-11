RMPI members protest rising sand prices

Amritsar, October 10
Demanding availability of the sand at affordable prices, members of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) staged protests at various places in the district on Monday. The protesters claimed that due to high prices of sand, the construction workers and masons have been left without any work.
Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, state secretary, RMPI, said, “Thousands of people in the district such as plumbers and carpenters are dependent on the construction industry and due to high prices of the mineral they have been rendered jobless.”
Rattan Singh Randhawa said, “The sand is priced at Rs 8,000- Rs 9,000 per hundred cubic feet. At this price, the poor people cannot afford it and they have postponed their construction plans.”
The Aam Aadmi Party had promised to ensure availability of sand for construction works at affordable prices but the prices have increased almost four times, the protesters said.
Central Committee member Gurnam Singh Daud said, “We demand from the government to initiate mining of sand as per government rules and regulations so that the trouble being faced by people ends.” He said the government has failed to keep a check on the sand prices despite its tall claims. The party leaders also submitted a memorandum with the deputy commissioner.
Similar protest in Tarn Taran
Hundreds of members of the Revolutionary Marists Party of India (RMPI) organised a protest in front of the local District Administrative Complex (DAC) against the sky-rocketing sand prices and other building construction related material on Monday. A memorandum was also given to the district administration in this regard. Women workers of the party too attended the protest. /OC
