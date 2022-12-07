RMPI observes Pratigya Diwas

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

Activists of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) observed Pratigya Diwas on Bhandari Bridge on Tuesday. They said they would intensify their struggle for secularism, protection of human and constitutional rights and social justice in the country.

Hundreds of party activists from across the district, who were carrying party flags and raising slogans against the Centre and the state government, participated in the event.

Addressing the convention, RMPI’s state president Rattan Singh Randhawa said the day was celebrated in the memory of Dr BR Ambedkar in the whole country. Randhawa said the Centre was working under the leadership of RSS.

The government is trying to break the federal structure of the country and there is a danger to the democracy, he said. “To stop this, the need of the hour is that patriotic and progressive forces should unite and show their strength,” he said.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, president of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said the government was working for the corporate houses and not for poor masses.