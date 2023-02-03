RMPI protests, flays Union Govt's policies

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 2

The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) held a dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Thursday. They condemned the policies of the Centre and the state government. Women workers of the party too participated in the dharna in a big number.

Daljit Singh Dialpura and Chanan Lal Darajke were among those who addressed on the occasion.

They said the Union Government was bent on safeguarding the interests of the corporate sector at the cost of public. The leaders also took a serious view of the Sikh detainees who were not being released despite completing their jail terms.

They said the law and order situation had gone from bad to worse and deaths due to drug abuse were being reported daily.

They submitted a memorandum each to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann through the district authorities.