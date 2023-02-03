RMPI protests, flays Union Govt's policies

Tarn Taran, February 2
The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) held a dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Thursday. They condemned the policies of the Centre and the state government. Women workers of the party too participated in the dharna in a big number.
Daljit Singh Dialpura and Chanan Lal Darajke were among those who addressed on the occasion.
They said the Union Government was bent on safeguarding the interests of the corporate sector at the cost of public. The leaders also took a serious view of the Sikh detainees who were not being released despite completing their jail terms.
They said the law and order situation had gone from bad to worse and deaths due to drug abuse were being reported daily.
They submitted a memorandum each to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann through the district authorities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab govt imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...