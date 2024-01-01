RMPI protests over police inaction

Amritsar, December 31

Activists of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) today staged a protest dharna outside the Majitha police station over an alleged police inaction here today.

They raised slogans against the Punjab Police. They said the police failed to take action in an incident in which a youth was intercepted and seriously injured while his house was ransacked by armed persons on November 13.

Even after two months, the police neither registered an FIR nor arrested the suspects, said Jagtar Singh Karampura, district secretary, RMPI. He said on November 13, Vicky, a resident of Sohian Kalan village, was returning home with green fodder for cattle on a bike. He alleged that Mahabir, Dharminder Singh, Angrej Singh, Jagroop Singh, Lakha Singh, Makka, Saby and Sheikh, all residents of the same village, stopped Vicky and thrashed him. He said they also manhandled his wife and daughters, who tried to save him. Later, they entered his house and ransacked the whole place while threatening to kill his sons. Vicky was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Karampura said victim’s family members approached the Majitha SHO, but he did not register an FIR. He said the SHO pressurised the victim’s family to reach a compromise with the suspects. He said later, the SHO was transferred. He said the new SHO also failed to take action against the suspects. The victim’s family met Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), who sought a report from the SHO, but the latter failed to deliver the same. Perturbed over this, RMPI activists today held a demonstration outside the Majitha police station.

Activists came to know that after learning about their protest, the police registered an FIR a day before, but did not add relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in it. Following protest, the police added Section 452 of Indian Penal Code in the FIR, claimed Karampura. He said if the police failed to arrest the suspects, they would be forced to launch an agitation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Police