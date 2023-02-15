RMPI workers, residents up in arms over poor sanitation

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 14

Activists of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) and residents from different wards of the city staged a dharna today against the Municipal Council over poor civic amenities. Mukhtar Singh Mallha, district secretary of the party, lead the protest. Pargat Singh Jamarai, state leader of the party, was among those who addressed the gathering and alleged that poor sanitation along with faulty and leaking sewerage besides non-functional street lights had made the normal life of residents difficult.

The leaders said that Gali Kamredan Wali in Nanaksar Mohalla and some other streets in the slum areas of the city were in poor condition as no sanitation employee ever visited. Because of this, garbage can be seen scattered in every nook and corner emitting a foul stench.

The RMPI leaders also laid stress on removing faults in the blocked sewerage as it was causing a threat of disease outbreak like dengue. Jaspal Singh Chabal, Manjit Singh Baghu and others also spoke on the occasion.

Kalamjit Singh, Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, came to the dharna site and assured the protesters of resolving the issues raised by them. The dharna was then lifted following his assurance.