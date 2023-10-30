Road accident snuffs out couple's lives; one injured

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 29

A couple was killed on the spot and their eight years old daughter was seriously injured in a road accident that took place near Mohanpur village near Sarhali here on Saturday night. Their son and a relative had a narrow escape in the accident.

The victim have been identified as Amandeep Singh (34) and his wife Kiranbir Kaur (33) of Jand (near Patti town) village. Their daughter, Amansirat Kaur, was under treatment at a private hospital. The couple along with their wards and a relative, all travelling in an Alto car (PB-14-C-0492), were on way to Rahal Chahal village when their car collided with a speeding tractor-trolley near the petrol pump at Mohanpur village.

Their four-year-old son, who was also travelling with them, escaped unhurt while relative Sandeep Kaur received minor injuries. After the postmortem at the local Civil Hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family members.

A police party from Chohla Sahib reached the spot immediately and collected details of the accident. A case under Sections 304-A, 279, 427, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the driver of the tractor-trolley who fled the spot.

