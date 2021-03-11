Road leading to ITBP centre in bad shape

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

The road leading to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) centre is in a pathetic condition, causing inconvenience to the residents of Doctor Colony, Veer Enclave, National Enclave and families of ITBP personnel residing in quarters. Families of ITBP personnel have protested against the civic body authorities and demanded a revamp of the road.

The MC had dug the road around one year ago to lay a sewer line to connect the sewerage of Garden Enclave with the GT Road lines.

The road from the GT Road to National Enclave had been dug to lay a sewer line several months ago. Residents of nearby colonies have to bear bumpy rides as the surface had not been levelled. But after the start of the rainy season, the road was almost closed for traffic movement as major pits were filled with water.

The residents alleged that their vehicles skid and led to injuries. “It is impossible for a two-wheeler rider to drive on the road. ITBP police personnel are major sufferers. They have no alternative road to approach GT Road. Officials have written to the area MLA, councillors and MC officials in this regard, but no avail,” said Major Singh, an ITBP personnel.

“We have dug a small trench in our ground to drain out rainwater, but the problem still persists. We have urged the government to re-carpet the road as soon as possible,” said Raj Kumar, another resident.

Workers at the automobile service station along the road also face inconvenience as they have to get their vehicles washed again and again.