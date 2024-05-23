Road mishap snuffs out 3 lives near Harike

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 22

Three members of a family were killed and one was injured in a road accident occurred on National Highway No.54 near Harike village here on Wednesday. The victims, residents of Thakkar Kaura (near Patti), were returning home from Chandigarh in a car.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Nishan Singh (45), his wife Rajwant Kaur and their son Navdeep Singh (17). The fourth person, identified as Jagjit Singh, was their relative who received serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar.

The family was returning from Chandigarh after depositing the fees of their son Navdeep Singh who was enrolled in a college based in a foreign country for where he was to leave shortly.

The police said an unidentified heavy vehicle hit their car as a result of which the couple was killed on the spot and their son succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in Amritsar.

The driver of the vehicle sped away from the spot after the accident. A case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registered by the Harike police. The postmortem of the bodies was conducted at the Civil Hospital, Patti. They were cremated at the village cremation ground on Wednesday.

