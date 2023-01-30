Road mishap suspect booked for forgery after six months of case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

Six months after a youth, Robin Arora, a resident of Celebration Enclave had lost his life in a road mishap near Guru Nanak Dev University, the police have booked the accused in the case, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sunny, of Chand Avenue in a fresh case after the police found his driving licence and insurance of the car fake.

ASI Parveen Kumar, in-charge, Kabir Park police post, said Robin Arora died after a rashly driven car hit his scooter on June 19, 2022. He along with sister Sania Arora had come to Kabir Park market on a scooter for shopping. He dropped her at the market and went to Putlighar for a work. Near GNDU entrance gate, a car bearing number HR-51-AM-1290 hit his scooter, leaving him critically injured in the incident. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. The police registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC at the Islamabad police station at that time.

“During investigations, the police arrested Sukhwinder Singh and he was released on bail. Two days later he submitted the RC of the car, along with driving licence and insurance documents. A report was sought from the Regional transport office,” he said. He said that RTA officer in his report said during investigations his the DL and insurance of car was found to be fake. A legal opinion was taken from district attorney which recommended registration of FIR.

A case under Sections 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Sukhwinder Singh. He was yet to be arrested in the fresh case.