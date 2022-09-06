Road safety campaign organised; two-wheeler riders gifted helmets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 5

A road safety campaign was organised by Dr Uppal Neuro Hospital in association with the traffic police here on Monday.

As part of the campaign, ADCP Amandeep Kaur along with Dr Ashok Uppal, a neuro specialist, and others distributed helmets among two-wheeler riders at Kacheri Chowk.

Dr Uppal said road accidents were a major cause of head injuries and hence neuro problems. “We need to understand that a helmet is not just a means to save yourself from a traffic challan, but is also helpful in saving your life,” he said.

Dr Uppal said prominent reason behind road accidents was drunk driving. “Wearing a seat belt saves a passenger from a head injury during an accident,” he added.

The neurologist also announced to provide defibrillators and first-aid kits at all police check-posts so that these could be used in case of an emergency. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parminder Singh also appealed to the people to follow all road safety rules.