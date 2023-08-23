‘Roads to religious places to be repaired’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 22

Minister for Power and Public Works Department Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday said the roads leading to the religious places in the district would be repaired on priority so that the pilgrims visiting these places were not put to inconvenience.

He expressed these views while laying the foundation stone of a special repair work of the Fatehabad-Chohla Sahib road here.

The minister said repairs on the 21-km-long road would be completed at a cost of Rs 13.46 crore, which connects National Highway 54 and National Highway 703 and also the historic towns of Khadoor Sahib, Fatehabad, Chapari Sahib, Dehra Sahib and Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran district.

Harbhajan Singh ETO appreciated the policies of the state government, which were aimed at the welfare of the people under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. He said the Punjab Government also chalked out a comprehensive strategy to promote solar energy in the state.

#Harbhajan Singh ETO #Tarn Taran